Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of aggravated assault, burglary/breaking and entering and stolen property offenses in the 1600 block of Nixonton Road was turned in May 6. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 100 block of Bluebird Drive was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
A report of intimidation in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road was turned in May 8. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of injury to property in the 2000 block of Nixonton Road was turned in May 8. Investigating officer: DR Meads.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to work after being paid in the 200 block of Katies Trail was turned in May 8. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of vehicle fire on Church Street Ext. was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of vehicle pursuit in the 1300 block of US Highway 17 South was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: VJ Cestaro.
A report of calls for service in the 100 block of Miller Lane was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of larceny in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of theft of motor vehicle or accessories in the 1500 block of Northside Road was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and safecracking in the 3300 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
A report of larceny in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road was turned in May 10. Investigating officer: VJ Cestaro.
A report of calls for service in the 2200 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 10. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and drug equipment violations in the 600 block of Methodist Church Road was turned May 11. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of drug violations, weapon law violations and inmate possession of tobacco in a prison facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 11. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of motor vehicle theft or accessories and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 100 block of farmland in the Desert area, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license revoked in the 100 block of US Highway 17 North was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: JM Lunsford.
A report of leash law violation in the 400 block of W. Broad St. was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: NJ Williams.
A report of possession of a cellular device in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of possession of a cellular device in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of fictitious registration plate and seized North Carolina registration plate in the 1200 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of fictitious registration plate and seized North Carolina registration plate in the 1200 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of larceny in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17 was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: WE Carawen.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17 was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of seized fictitious registration plate, speeding and no liability insurance in the 100 block of US Highway 17 South was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
A report of injury to personal property on US Highway 17 Bypass was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of aggravated assault in the 100 block of Bayshore Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
A report of simple assault in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.