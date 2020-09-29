Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of $900 in items stolen from worksite was turned in Aug. 28 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A dangerous weapon was recovered Sept. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.M. Chapel.
Seven grams of a green leafy substance, a battery pack and a homemade weapon were found at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Breaking and entering and burglary and the theft of a Play Station 4 and two video games were reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Violation of a protective order was reported Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Assault on a female and burglary/breaking and entering were reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A dog bite was reported Sept. 16 in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A stolen vehicle was reported Sept 17. in the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia and marijuana seeds was reported Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Thunder Road/Halstead Boulevard Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Theft of boat trailer and destruction of a fence and greenhouse were reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect entered vehicle and took change, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of a mobile phone while in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of arson, someone set fire to a mobile home, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Camden Sheriff
Taking indecent liberties and possession of pornography/obscene material were reported Sept. 11 in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Nonviolent family offenses were reported Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting arrest were reported Sept. 10 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Shoplifting of $315 in alcohol from the ABC Store was reported Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Suspicious conditions were reported Sept. 11 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Sept. 12 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Breaking and entering an automobile and injury to personal property were reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Lilly Road/Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East/Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Complaints about animals were turned in Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Discovery of drug paraphernalia — a drug needle, tourniquet, bottle cap and clear bags — was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Gallberry Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A juvenile's running away from home was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Ditch Bank, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Complaints about animals were turned in Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $1,500 in Lowe's gift cards, was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 West, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 19 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.