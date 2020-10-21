Pasquotank Sheriff
Charles Norman Thompson, 32, of the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to comply with a court order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,500 secured bond.
Brittney Amanda Stokley, 25, of the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and speeding. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Steven Wesley Bass, 30, of the 200 block of E. Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. He was released after posting $1,000 secured bond.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 20, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and driving with expired registration/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Kamori Allhibaheeb Austin, 20, of the 100 block of Bell St., Aulander, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Delvonta Tyshawn Burnham, 26, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 13 for a charge of failure to appear in court as required for a charge of failing to pay child support. A $350 cash bond was set.
Aaron Christopher Perkins, 27, of the 1700 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with making a threatening phone call. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Jason Holton, 53, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 8 for a charge of failing to notify a deputy he was carrying a concealed weapon.