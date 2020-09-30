Pasquotank Sheriff
A dog bite was reported Sept. 16 in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A stolen vehicle was reported Sept 17 in the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia and marijuana seeds was reported Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Thunder Road/Halstead Boulevard Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Theft of boat trailer and destruction of a fence and greenhouse were reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Seven grams of a green leafy substance, a battery pack and a homemade weapon were found at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Breaking and entering and burglary and the theft of a Play Station 4 and two video games were reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Violation of a protective order was reported Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Assault on a female and burglary/breaking and entering were reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect entered vehicle and took change, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of a mobile phone while in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of arson, someone set fire to a mobile home, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.