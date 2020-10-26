Pasquotank Sheriff
Brittney Amanda Stokley, 25, of the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and speeding. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Charles Norman Thompson, 32, of the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to comply with a court order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,500 secured bond.
Robert Jason Holton, 53, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 8 for a charge of failing to notify a deputy he was carrying a concealed weapon.
Rodney Keith Holley, 51, of the 760 block of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with common law robbery. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Aaron Christopher Perkins, 27, of the 1700 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with making a threatening phone call. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Steven Wesley Bass, 30, of the 200 block of E. Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. He was released after posting $1,000 secured bond.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 20, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and driving with expired registration/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Kamori Allhibaheeb Austin, 20, of the 100 block of Bell St., Aulander, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Delvonta Tyshawn Burnham, 26, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 13 for a charge of failure to appear in court as required for a charge of failing to pay child support. A $350 cash bond was set.
Mary Beth Perry, 46, of the 670 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with worthless check. She was issued a criminal summons and released after being assigned a court date.
Joshua Russell Creasy, 28, of the 610 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on previous charge of driving while license revoked. He was assigned a court date and released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Cheryl Antoinette Jenkins, 50, of the 100 block of Howell Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of failure to appear on previous charges of driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card/license plate. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a 500 secured bond.
Keith Anthony Muhammad, 45, of the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with worthless check. He was assigned a court date and released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jamie Michael Monds, 43, of the 110 block of W. Eden Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 16 on a fugitive warrant. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Angelique Marie Esparcia, 38, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving without an operator’s license and speeding. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Heather Culpepper Gurganus, 33, of the 1000 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with making a harassing phone call. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Corey Thomas Hewitt, 22, of the 100 block of Longview Estate Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of second degree trespassing, driving with a canceled/suspended tag and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Chad Ellsworth Newton, 54, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with reckless use of a firearm. A $500 secured bond was set.
Eugene Christopher Lee Banks, 37, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with reckless use of a firearm in violation of a county ordinance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Lauren Nicole Edwards, 25, of the 300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.