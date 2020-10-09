Pasquotank Sheriff
Jason Antonio Bennett, 35, of the 1300 block of Jessica St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court on the charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Autry Satterfield, 45, of the 1300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with making a threatening phone call. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Shannon Elizabeth Anderson-Anticular, 34, of the 400 block of Linkenbourgh Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Benjamin Joel Smith, 40, of the 200 block of Red Bank Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with tampering with an auto. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
La Niece Andrea Bridgeforth, 29, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Aaron David Hughes, 32, of the 600 block of Chambers Ferry Road, Edenton,w as arrested Oct. 5 and charged with felony breaking and entering, failure to appear in court for larceny after breaking and entering, failure to appear in court on a probation violation, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $27,500 secured bond.
Darin Alexander Shanks, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 cash bond.
Johnathan Wendell Ward, 32, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with violating a court order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $495 cash bond.
Ronnie Allen Anderson, 53, of the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with domestic criminal trespassing. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Corey Kwmae Williams, 30, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with failure to return rental property. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Tabitha Yvenette Felton, 33, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of violating the school attendance law. She was released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 34, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Jason Scott Miller, 39, of the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with violating a valid protection order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Omunn Jamell Williams, 42, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with going armed to the terror of the public and discharging firearms or other projectiles. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Amber Nichole Allen, 36, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray and disorderly conduct. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jerae Shakyla Jerkins, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Shamitta Rekea Aydlett, 29, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 34, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ray Lassiter Jr., 24, of the 100 block of Spence Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with failure to comply with court-ordered monetary conditions and three counts of violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $120,235 secured bond.
Barbara Jean White, 59, of the 310 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and fraud by obtaining goods on a false pretense. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 32, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 20, of the 110 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Amber Rachelle Joerres, 30, of the 100 block of Wood Duck Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Francisco Torres, 44, of the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with simple assault. He was served a criminal summons and released with a date to appear in court.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and larceny. He was issued a criminal summons with a written promise to appear in court.
Camden Sheriff
Hersey Lyn Barber, 45, of the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female.
Christopher Gregory Bowdish, 46, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $1,819.72 cash bond.
Austin Emmaunel-Jacob, 21, of the 1600 block of Ray Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Tuan Manh Tran, 49, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Heather Leigh McLaurin, 45, of the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jelin Emmanuel Files, 19, of the 100 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with felony assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.