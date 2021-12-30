Pasquotank Sheriff
Dalton Lee Godfrey, 66, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a public officer and driving without an operator's license. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Sherkwon Nah-Je Dixon, 21, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign/red light. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Dowdy, 34, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with larceny. She was confined at Albemarle Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Christopher Adam Griswold, 40, of the 2000 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and displaying fictitious title or registration. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Aaron Tyler Lewis, 25, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner, 5, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a female, injury to real property and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
James Harold Williams Jr., 58, of the 100 block of Seymour Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear. He was released after posting a $1,127 cash bond.
Ryan Trevon Spence, 27, of the 1100 block of Loop Road, C, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear for not having a driver's license and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 205 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 17 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was retained at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Dustin Levi Chappell, 37, of the 500 block of Madrin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Allen Clayton Williams, 42, of the 200 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $55 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Paul David Barnes, 63, of the 100 block of Deerfield Lane, Aydlett, was issued two criminal summons Nov. 24 for violating the dog restraint ordinance
Travis James Worthington, 37, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined on a domestic violence hold at Currituck Detention Center.
Joshua Ryan Harris, 34, of the 200 block of Currituck Reserve Parkway, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 33, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule of a controlled substance, maintaining a place/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of between a half ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Ronald Lee Hodge, 31, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with assault on an officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jonathan Patrick Trude, 43, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Dec. 6 and served a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Ernest Lee Nogle Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Taylor Renee Pass, 28, of the 100 block of Baxter Estates Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of child abuse and failure to maintain lane control. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michelle Nicole Webster, 51, of the 100 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 order of confinement bond.
John Daniel Smith Jr., 49, of the 100 block of Newbern Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of stolen goods and displaying an altered registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 43, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged on a Dare County warrant with two counts of failure to appear in court on a felony and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $90,000 secured bond.
Clinton Louis Roberts, 38, of the 8600 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with violating the conditions of his release for a charge of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jordan Nicole Vesley, 22, of the 6500 block of Highway 98, Pensacola, Florida, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4700 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a criminal summons Dec. 13 for cyberstalking.
Kavon Jerod Lee, 28, of the 100 block of Dowdys Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jason Garrett Newcomb, 38, of the 100 block of Whitehurst Road, Knotts Island, was charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond. He also was served a grand jury indictment Dec. 14. A $15,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Adrian Daniel Elasasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with simple assault, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injury and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. He also was charged with assault on an emergency medical service official or firefighter and assault on an officer. A $20,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Heidi Lynn Blevins, 25, of 18 Garrison Road, Weaverville, was arrested Dec. 15 on a Henderson County warrant and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a charge of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Miguel Josiah Q. Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested Dec. 16 on a Camden County warrant and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Lillian Elizabeth Gilbert, 22, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Dec. 16 on a Pasquotank County warrant and charged with failure to appear in court as required for misdemeanor possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Myles Logan Swain, 26, of the 100 block of Ash Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged on a Dare County warrant with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor driving a vehicle without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Athena McKenzie, 23, of the 100 block of Pine Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Gerson Duarte Arana, 43, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kevin Gaskins Pool, 37, of the 2100 block of Teal Road, Corolla, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Woodard Randolf Tillett, 25, of the 2000 block of Highview St., Kill Devil Hills, was served a criminal summons from Dare County on Dec. 18 for breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree trespassing. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.