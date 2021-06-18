Pasquotank Sheriff
Tristen Todd Hoggard, 20, of the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for reckless use of firearms.
Aaron Thomas Russell, 20, of the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for reckless use of firearms.
Jonathan Wyatt Spence, 21, of the 400 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 5 for reckless use of firearms.
Joshua Jacob Krause, 22, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 4 for communicating threats.
Tonya Leann Williams, 44, of the 100 block of Hobbs Landing Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 7 for misdemeanor breaking and entering, non-forced entry.
Carl Matthew Gray, 56, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 54, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 7 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Douglas Densmond, 41, of the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Corey Jay Harris, 36, of the 200 block of Lee St., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested May 28 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jerrilou Hall, 44, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Allen Rudolph Foreman Jr., 60, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $250 secured bond was set.
Camden Sheriff
Carlton McDonald, 69, of the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested June 10 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with a brake light out. He was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he remained in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond until he could secure transportation home.
Jeffrey Brian Merrow, 57, of the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 1 for failure to deliver a car title in Swain County. He was arrested June 11 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Brandon Watson, 35, of the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested May 27 and charged on a fugitive warrant for felony grand larceny from Isle of Wight County, Virginia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Peter Theodore Deglau, 59, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Lester Hugh Shelton Jr., 55, of the 200 block of Muddy Road, South Mills, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert Emanuel Parsons, 21, of the 1200 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 4 and charged with first-degree trespass. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a Bertie County warrant. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested June 5 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support in Currituck County. He was released after paying $200 secured bond.
James Daniel Swan, 27, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with two counts failure to appear in court as required. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,750 secured bond.