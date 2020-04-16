Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of an inmate possessing a dangerous weapon inside a prison was turned in March 26 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of an inmate possessing a cellphone in a jail was turned in March 26 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of contraband found in the yard of a prison was turned in March 26 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a recovered stolen vehicle was turned in March 24 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in April 5 in the 1700 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of an inmate in possession of a cellular device was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of an inmate in possession of a controlled substance was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson
A report of an overdose was turned in April 7 in the 300 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of assault with a deadly weapon in a confinement facility was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of someone firing a weapon at an unknown vehicle was turned in April 9 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering, credit card/ATM fraud in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of possession of deadly weapon at prison in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: .
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Northside Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, on April 14. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in April 14 in the 580 block of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer; R.D. Collins.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of hit and run was turned in March 28 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Ave./Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 28 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 27 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of obtaining rent/deposit money that didn’t belong to the suspect was turned in March 27 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of a robbery by someone pointing a gun was turned in April 1 on Walnut Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
ECSU Police
A report of a probation violation was turned in March 10. Investigating officer: John W. Etheridge.
A report of injury to real property was turned in March 18. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.