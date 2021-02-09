Pasquotank Sheriff
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 54, of the 1900 block of W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Denelle Bethel, 42, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with inmate possession of a cellular telephone. A $2,500 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Christopher Antione Murchison, 25, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon/serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $20,000 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Franco Renault Farmer, 27, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Joseph Antonio Baker, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and served true bill of indictments for felony trafficking heroin by possession and maintaining dwelling/vehicle. He also was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $32,000 secured bond.
Paul Stavri Noyes, 26, of the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1320 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a government official/employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Javier Cervantes Jr., 24, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He remains confined at the prison.
Camden Sheriff
Breon Tyree Woods, 20, of the 30 block of Lavender Trace, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Ernest Lee Nogle Jr. 34, of the 4700 block of Blue Marlin Way, Nags Head, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Dwight Anthony Elliott, 53, of the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Joseph Edward Cahoon, 47, of the 100 block of David Court, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor transport of open container of spirituous liquor and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 38, of the 220 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor violation of her conditions of release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
James M. Ferrell V, 28, of the 950 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Adam James Myers, 58, of the 1610 block of Cutty Sark Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, to endanger. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Charles Yancey Watson, 40, of the 100 block of Earl Lane, Beaufort, North Carolina, was arrested Feb. 3 and served a true bill of indictment for one felony count each of possession of a counterfeit instrument, forgery-uttering and fraud/exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult. He was released to the custody of courtroom security in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.
Criss Williams, 58, of the 800 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and cited for misdemeanor 2nd degree trespassing.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and cited for 2nd degree trespassing.
Roland Donnell Gatling, 59, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault/fray. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Isabella Barragan, 21, of the 220 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling. She was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Richard Dontrell Jernigan Jr., 29, of the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and served a felony true bill of indictment (charge unspecified). He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Sumetra Donte Hardy, 30, of the 20 block of Matthews Street, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Feb. 7 and cited for one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and hit and run.