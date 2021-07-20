Perquimans Sheriff
Brooke Carr, of the 100 block of Crow Trail, Hertford, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Calvin Rountree, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Karen VanOverberghe, of the 140 block of Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Marc Sugar, of the 140 block of Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree trespass and damage to real property. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Gale Pollard Jr., of the 140 block of Yoepim Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree trespass. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Russell Heath, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Alanah Murphy, of the 1000 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 7 and charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats. No bond was set.
Alton Hardy of the 200 block of 202 King St., Hertford, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggressive driving. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Quentin Warren, of the 100 block of Dogwood Trailer Park, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession with two counts of intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. A $25,000 secured bond was set for one count, a $50,000 secured bond for the other.
Steven Bass, of the 210 block of East Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Kenneth Taylor, of the 400 block of Center Hill Road, Tyner, was arrested July 14 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance, being a habitual felon and failure to appear in court as required. A $25,250 secured bond was set.
Christopher Mount, of the 300 block of Holiday Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 14 and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
William Buterbaugh, of the 200 block of N. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of probation. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Demetrius Copeland, of the 1500 A block of Paradise Road, Edenton, was arrested July 14 and charged with shoplifting. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Camden Sheriff
Christopher Scott Winslow, 35, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested July 8 and served with an order for contempt. He was released after paying a $218 cash bond.
William Elwood Luton, 58, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested June 26 and charged with communicating threats. He was held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
Dale Cornelius Cowell, 62, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested June 28 and served a fugitive warrant from the state of Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Christopher Lee Munden, 37, of the 200 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Brandon Wesley Butler, 28, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34 North, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Christopher Sexton, 27, of the 3200 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was released to a relative on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Donald Ray Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 3 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Johnnie Emerson Spence III, 31, of the 100 block of Pueblo Road, South Mills, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $600 secured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kitty McCoy Parker, 62, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested July 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charimane McWilliams, 29, of the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and improper turn. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Deandre Wilkins, 30, of the 1600 block of Dorchester St., Franklin, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Craig Lee Clifton, 28, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Eran Andrew Haber, 34, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested June 29 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Lee Thompson Jr., 26, of the 6500 block of Aberdeen Road, Raeford, was arrested June 21 and charged with being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
William Walker Jordan, 37, of the 100 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.