Camden Sheriff
Kitty McCoy Parker, 62, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested July 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charimane McWilliams, 29, of the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and improper turn. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Deandre Wilkins, 30, of the 1600 block of Dorchester St., Franklin, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Craig Lee Clifton, 28, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Eran Andrew Haber, 34, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested June 29 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Lee Thompson Jr., 26, of the 6500 block of Aberdeen Road, Raeford, was arrested June 21 and charged with being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
William Walker Jordan, 37, of the 100 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Joshua James Cooper, 35, of the 1310 block of Selden Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and charged with one count of misdemeanor probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Amanda Nicole Songer, 32, of the 100 block of Emily Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Steven Donnell Brooks, 60, of the 810 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Ethan Andrew Berry, 27, of the 290 block of Hunters Forks Road, Tyner, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Renee Nicole Arena, 26, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Thomas L. Vasnus, 57, of the 210 block of Claremont Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
James Michael Wallace III, 28, of the 120 block of S. Dogwood Trail, Southern Shores, was arrested July 18 and charged with one felony count of fugitive warrant. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Niyzir Tyleik Tillett, 18, of the 440 block of Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested July 18 and charged with one felony count each of larceny of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon inside a prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Michael Bryant, 21, of the 100 block of Camellia Drive, Camden, was arrested July 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Desarae Marie Perry, 26, of the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jerry Lee Wallace, 55, of the 700 block of Second Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Samantha Renee Butler, 33, of the 130 block of Sprindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for expired registration card. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for resisting, delaying or obstructing, failure to appear for vehicle window tint, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, failure to appear for speeding, failure to appear for driving while license revoked and driving with suspended license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 55, of the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Damien Heith Firman Sr., 38, of the 150 block o Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault/fray, communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Andrice Montez Ferebee, 40, of the 400 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.
Damier Shiquil Meyers, 27, of the 910 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear for hit/run leave scene, property damage. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Allen Rudolph Foreman Jr., 60, of the 570 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear on prior charges. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Lydia Maria Robinson, 32, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear for targeted picketing of a residence. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
William Travis Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Cardinal Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was released in lieu of a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Dory Maxine Harris, 31, of the 1430 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, distributing drug. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Steven Keith Lewis Sr., 35, of the 410 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of valid protective order. He was placed under a 48-hour hold at Albemarle District Jail.
Adam John Arsenault, 31, of the 1210 block of Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear for vehicle violations. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Marie Irene Hunter, 69, of the 700 block of Airship Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor violation of local nuisance animal ordinance. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
