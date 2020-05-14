Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 26. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of destruction, damage, vandalism of personal property in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 26. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of destruction, damage, vandalism of personal property in the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of injury to personal property was turned in April 26 in the 100 block of Commander Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in April 26 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault and destruction/vandalism of property was turned in April 25 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of larceny was turned in April 26 in the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of obtaining and using banking information fraudulently was turned in April 24 in the 110 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a suicide attempt was turned in April 25 in the 400 Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was turned in April 26 near the intersection of Weeksville and River roads, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of rape was turned in April 25 in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a confinement facility was turned in April 25 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of damage to real property was turned in April 27 in the 1900 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in April 27 in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in April 27 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of financial card fraud was turned in April 28 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of financial card fraud was turned in April 28 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of assault on a female was turned in April 28 in the 1200 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon inside of a confinement facility was turned in April 28 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of contraband in a confinement facility was turned in April 29 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in April 29 in the 500 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of a death investigation was turned in April 30 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in April 30 in the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault/resisting a public officer and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in April 30 in the 1700 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of domestic simple assault was turned in May 1 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of less than half of ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in May 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 North and U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigatinge officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in May 1 in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in May 2 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in May 3 in the 1000 block of Ebert Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple assault was turned in May 3 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of possession of a cellphone by an inmate was turned in May 3 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of sending/receiving pornography was turned in May 5 in the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City.
A report of weapons law violations was turned in May 4 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft was turned in May 4 in the 120 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault was turned in May 3 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of found property was turned in May 3 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.