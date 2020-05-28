Elizabeth City Police
A report of breaking and entering/larceny in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 26. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of larceny in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in April 26.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and all other larceny in the 1100 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 26. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of misdemeanor larceny in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 700 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in April 27. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of trespass of real property in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of breaking and entering and larceny in the 100 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City, was turned in April 28. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of fraud in the 3500 block of Great Island Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of arson in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of larceny in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 29. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of obtaining property on false pretenses in the 400 block of N. Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of larceny in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 30. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 700 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny in the 800 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of larceny and damage to property in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of larceny in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.