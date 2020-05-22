Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 27. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 27. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 500 block of Gum Bridge Road was turned in April 29. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 400 block of Hastings Lane was turned in May 1. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of theft from motor vehicle in the 600 block of Laura Lee Street was turned in May 6. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of fictitious registration plate and seized North Carolina registration plate in the 1200 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
