Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny by someone stealing a tip jar with $15 at a business in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $170 from a residence in the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of financial card fraud in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizaabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of a larceny of a cell phone valued at $50 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny of 5 units of laundry detergent with total value of $73 and 3 18-packs of beer (total value $56) from a business in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of intimidation in the 200 block of Pleasant Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: GA Smith.
A report of larceny of bicycle parts valued at $150 from 10 bicycles from a government building in the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of larceny of a 9mm Taurus handgun valued at $300 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of misdemeanor larceny of a portable drill set and a gas powered weed eater (total value $400) in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of fraud involving possible scammers taking nearly $1,000 from victim’s bank account in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of motor vehicle theft involving a stolen Dodge Caravan valued at $15,000 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.