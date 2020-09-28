Elizabeth City Police
A report of breaking and entering, involving a stolen TV, watch and headphones, in an apartment in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 31. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, involving a Toyota Camry automobile, in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fired, involving damage to an automobile valued at $17,000, in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
A report of misdemeanor larceny of a license plate, valued at $40, in the 110 block of Springvale Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
A report of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer by resisting lawful orders in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
A report of a recovered weapon at a prison, a 7-inch sharpened piece of steal, was turned in Sept. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
A report of destruction/damage to property was turned in Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Casey St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property, suspect damaged property on a front porch, was turned in Sept. 3 in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of a dog attack was turned in Sept. 5 in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect stole $2,900 television, was turned in Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a violation of a domestic violence protective order was turned in Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.