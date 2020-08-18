Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of seizure of firearms pursuant to a domestic violence protective order was turned in Aug. 4 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of larceny of a bicycle and its later recovery was turned in Aug. 4 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 4 in the 800 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of an inmate possessing a deadly weapon in a confinement facility was turned in Aug. 4 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of stolen goods, driving without an operator’s license and displaying fictitious registration Aug. 5 in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison was turned in Aug. 5 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of obtaining access to an account under false pretenses was turned in Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of damage to real property, someone kicking in another resident’s front storm door, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of aggravated assault inflicting serious injury was turned in Aug. 8 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of an inmate possessing marijuana in a prison was turned in Aug. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, a trailer tag, was turned in Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/vandalism of property was turned in Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report destruction/damage to the driver’s side door of a vehicle was turned in Aug. 7 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of a man stalking a woman was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Bruce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to property, the rear window of a vehicle was broken, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering and damage/vandalism to property, someone attempting to break into a business, was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of breaking and entering, someone broke into a store and stole $260 from a cash register, was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of larceny of a computer printer and Ensure drink was turned in Aug. 8 at the Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of larceny of five 18-packs of beer was turned in Aug. 8 at the Food Lion in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of a vehicle bumping a store clerk was turned in Aug. 8 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to property was turned in Aug. 9 in the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of unlocked door was turned in Aug. 9 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of found property was turned in Aug. 9 in the 1700 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of the larceny of two bags was turned in Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report a domestic incident was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of a runaway juvenile was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of assault was turned in Aug. 11 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R. Rodriguez.
A report of drug and drug equipment violations and a weapons law violation was turned in Aug. 11 on Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.W. Perry.