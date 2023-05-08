Camden Sheriff
Trespassing on real property was reported April 12 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.
Credit card fraud was reported April 12 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Animal control incident was reported April 12 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden.
Harassment was reported April 12 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh.
Assault on a female was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden.
Felony larceny of $1,940 in tools, weapons and an iPhone was reported April 16 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of $369 was reported April 17 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
A civil dispute was reported April 17 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 17 in the 100 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh.
Possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 17 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Possession of marijuana was reported April 18 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 19 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills.
Stolen property and driving while impaired was reported April 20 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 Seymour Lane, Camden
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden.
Animal cruelty was reported April 22 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills.
Kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle was reported April 24 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Injury to property was reported April 24 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills.
A verbal disturbance was reported April 24 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.
Trespassing was reported April 25 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh.
Suspicious condition was reported April 26 in the 400 block of McBride St., South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported April 26 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 27 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Obtaining property by false pretenses and communicating threats was reported April 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported April 27 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
A welfare check was performed April 27 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Simple assault was reported April 27 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills.
Driving while impaired was reported April 27 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Identity theft was reported April 28 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills.
Recovered vehicle of a missing person was reported April 29 in the 100 block of Broad Creek Road/Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.