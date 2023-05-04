Police blotter: Camden sheriff probes credit card fraud, felony larceny From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden SheriffTrespassing on real property was reported April 12 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.Credit card fraud was reported April 12 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.Animal control incident was reported April 12 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden.Harassment was reported April 12 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh.Assault on a female was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden.Felony larceny of $1,940 in tools, weapons and an iPhone was reported April 16 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.Larceny of $369 was reported April 17 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.A civil dispute was reported April 17 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden.Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 17 in the 100 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh.Possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia was reported April 17 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden.Possession of marijuana was reported April 18 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden.Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 19 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills.Stolen property and driving while impaired was reported April 20 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 Seymour Lane, CamdenUnauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden.Animal cruelty was reported April 22 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills.Kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle was reported April 24 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.Injury to property was reported April 24 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills.A verbal disturbance was reported April 24 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.Trespassing was reported April 25 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh.Suspicious condition was reported April 26 in the 400 block of McBride St., South Mills.Recovered vehicle of a missing person was reported April 29 in the 100 block of Broad Creek Road/Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back