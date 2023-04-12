Camden Sheriff
Credit card fraud, victim reported being defrauded of $25 in scam, was reported March 29 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Carrying a concealed weapon without declaration to law enforcement of a concealed-carry permit was reported March 30 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of schedule VI controlled substance was reported March 28 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Possession of cocaine, driver of vehicle crashed while allegedly impaired and found to have white powder in their possession, was reported March 31 in the 300 block of Palmer Road/Trotman Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D. Poyner.
Missing person was reported April 1 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported April 2 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Injury to personal property, vehicle possibly damaged by another vehicle, was reported April 3 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Breaking and entering, someone broke into camper and vandalized its contents and furnishings, was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Breaking and entering, someone broke lock off shed and possibly entered, was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering, someone broke into a vehicle and stole $400 worth of items, was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Burglary and breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone broke glass and entered vehicles, was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported March 10 in the 800 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported March 10 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, an enclosed trailer sustained $500 in damage, was reported March 10 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: L.K. Flanigan.
Theft from a motor vehicle, someone stole four new truck tires from vehicle, was reported March 10 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Simple assault was reported March 10 in the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City.
Misdemeanor larceny, $100 in cash and $120 cash register stolen from store, was reported March 11 in the 1100 block of N.. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: O.J. McIntyre.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property, a $300 door, was reported March 11 in the 140 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage to property was reported March 11 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported March 11 in the 100 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported March 11 in the 1500 block of River Road Apartment 20, Elizabeth City.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported March 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: O.J. McIntyre.
Felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, someone broke into building and stole trailer, was reported March 12 in the 600 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: O.J. McIntyre.
Assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and gunshots fired, someone fired into a vehicle and struck occupant, was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: O.J. McIntyre.
Simple assault was reported March 19 in the 700 block of Garden St., Elizabeth City.
Property damage, a $600 rear glass window was broken, was reported March 19 in the 1400 block of River Road Apartment 58, Elizabeth City.
Five incidents of damage to a vehicle and theft from a vehicle were reported March 19 in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Burglary and breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 19 in the 500 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A non-criminal death was reported March 20 in the 1300 block of Shiloh St., Elizabeth City.