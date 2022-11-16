Camden Sheriff
A domestic dispute was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Drug overdose was reported Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Wharf Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Overdose by victim ingesting percocet and marijuana was reported Oct. 30 in the 700 block of Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Call for service was reported Oct. 31 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to report of intoxicated man threatening to stab others Nov. 2 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Call for service was reported Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Death investigation (EMS assistance) was reported Oct. 9 in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive. Investigating officer: L.D. James.
Intimidation, threats written on a wall, was reported Oct. 13 in the 1700 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
Intimidation, a threat of mass violence against a school, was reported Oct. 19 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
Second-degree trespassing, juvenile trespassing on private land, was reported Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City.
Structure fire, a barn catching fire, was reported Oct. 20 in the 800 block of Well Field Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen.
Assault on a female, victim assaulted with a car seat, was reported Oct. 20 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game, victim swindled out of $2,000, was reported Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen.
An assault and domestic violence protective order violation were reported Oct. 23 in the 1400 block of Brothers Lane and U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A case of perjury was reported Oct. 27 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of gas tank from motor vehicle was reported Oct. 5 in the 1330 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Call for service was reported Oct. 5 in the 1210 block of Byrd Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Counterfeit currency was reported Oct. 5 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Damage to property (automobile) was reported Oct. 6 in the 1500 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Call for service was reported Oct. 6 in the 700 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.