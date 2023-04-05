Camden Sheriff
Animal control picked up a stray cat March 1 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden.
Recovery of property, stolen vehicle, was reported March 1 in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills.
A domestic disturbance was reported March 1 in the 100 block of Cotton Court, Camden.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 3 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of schedule VI and IV of controlled substances was reported March 3 following a hit-and-run incident in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A domestic dispute was reported March 3 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills.
A missing person was reported during a welfare check March 4 in the 200 block of Texas Road, Shiloh.
A dog bite was reported March 5 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Injury to real property was reported March 6 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, catalytic converter stolen from vehicle, was reported March 6 in the 100 block of Woodlake Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported March 8 in the 1700 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Credit card fraud was reported March 10 in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Boating incident, persons drifted away in boat and had to be rescued, was reported March 11 in the 100 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Noise disturbance was reported March 11 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 12 in the 100 block of McCoy Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Injury to personal property, person kicked in windshield of another person's truck, was reported March 12 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A suicide attempt was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh.
Felony larceny, someone stole wallet from victim's home, was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Simple assault was reported March 15 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills.
A narcotics violation, felony possession of cocaine and civil contempt of court, was reported March 15 in the 400 block of Bridge Court/US Highway 158, Camden.