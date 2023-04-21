Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property resulting in $1,000 damage to a vehicle was reported March 18 in the 100 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Fictitious registration plate by suspect unlawfully and willfully operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and displaying fictitious vehicle plate was reported March 18 in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault by male subject assaulting his girlfriend and mother was reported March 18 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Simple assault was reported March 19 in the 700 block of Garden St., Elizabeth City.
Property damage, a $600 rear glass window was broken, was reported March 19 in the 1400 block of River Road Apartment 58, Elizabeth City.
Five incidents of damage to a vehicle and theft from a vehicle were reported March 19 in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Burglary and breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 19 in the 500 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A non-criminal death was reported March 20 in the 1300 block of Shiloh St., Elizabeth City.
Larceny from a residence was reported March 27 in the 600 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Officers responded to vehicle-pedestrian incident March 24 in the 600 block of N. Hughes Blvd./Gregory St, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of a $1,000 generator was reported March 24 in the 900 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported March 24 in the 600 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Theft from a vehicle and motor vehicle theft, suspects entered unlocked 2007 Lexis and drove off with it, was reported March 24 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
An overdose was reported March 24 in the 500 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported March 24 in the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury was reported March 25 in the 300 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Motor vehicle theft of a 2017 Kia Forte was reported March 25 in the 300 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported March 26 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive Apartment 107, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Burglary, breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 26 in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Credit card/ATM fraud was reported March 26 in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Shoplifting was reported March 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, damage to personal property and discharging firearm in the city limits was reported March 31 in the 1100 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Resist, obstruct and delay was reported March 31 in the 100 block of Breezewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Larceny of a construction trailer was reported March 31 on Thunder Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 31 in the 1300 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City.
Display of fictitious tag was reported April 1 in the 110 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Property damage, side glass window broken, was reported April 1 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported April 1 in the 300 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City.
Use of force was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Larceny reported April 1 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City.
Defrauding an innkeeper was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City.
An involuntary commitment was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of Road St., Elizabeth City.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported April 2 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A non-criminal death was investigated April 2 in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City.
Larceny from a church, $700 in currency, was reported April 2 in the 100 block of Kathryn Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Camden Sheriff
Missing person reported April 1 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills
Breaking and entering, someone broke into camper and vandalized its contents and furnishings, was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Breaking and entering, someone broke lock off shed and possibly entered, was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Structure fire was reported March 31 in the 1200 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.T. Fogg.
A drug violation, suspect possessed marijuana, was reported April 1 in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Okisko Road.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, stolen catalytic converter, was reported April 3 in the 800 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
A vehicle and trailer valued at $15,000 were recovered at a suspect’s residence April 4 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City.
Weapons law violations, school employee had firearm on school property, were reported April 6 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported April 8 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Found property, a $15,000 2019 Chevy Silverado, was reported April 11 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported April 12 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Deputies responded to incident in which man lost his balance and fell through an exterior window April 12 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City.
Found property, stolen construction backhoe recovered, was reported April 13 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City.