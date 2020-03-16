Elizabeth City Police
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of a lost wallet was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of a lost cell phone was turned in Feb. 28 in the 200 block of S. Elliot St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 29 in the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of robbery was turned in Feb. 29 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
A report of a lost wallet was turned in Feb. 29 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 1 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
A report of trespass of real property was turned in March 1 in the 1400 block of London St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of found property was turned in March 1 in the 500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of fraud was turned in March 1 in the 1000 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in March 2 in the 400 block of New York Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of defrauding an innkeeper was turned in March 2 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 2 in the 300 block of Nugget Trail Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 3 in the 1200 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of possible embezzlement was turned in March 3 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.