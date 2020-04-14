Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in Feb. 19. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158 was turned in March 26. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property in the 400 block of Esclip Road was turned in March 26. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of larceny in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in March 26. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of drug/narcotic violation, weapons violation, possession of a cellular phone in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in March 26. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of identity theft, financial transaction card fraud in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue was turned in March 27. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in March 30. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of contraband in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in March 31. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 2100 block of Nixonton Road was turned in March 31. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of dangerous weapon inside a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 1. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 900 block of Halls Creek Road was turned in April 1. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
A report of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a cellular phone in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a cellular phone in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.A report of credit card/ATM fraud in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive was turned in March 9. Investigating officer: J.W. Wheelbarger.
A report of aggravated assault, possession dangerous weapon in confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 7. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of simple assault in the 100 block of Chip Drive was turned in April 7. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of drug/narcotic violations, weapon violations in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 7. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 400 block of Okisko Road was turned in April 8. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.