Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 7 in the 800 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in Feb. 7 in the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of larceny from a merchant and possession of stolen goods was turned in Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 8 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and damage to property was turned in Feb. 8 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 8 in the 400 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 9 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 9 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and damage to personal property was turned in Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Griggs St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Brown St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriquez.
A report of embezzlement was turned in Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 11 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 11 in the 800 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
A report of fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of breaking and entering and damage to real property was turned in Feb. 16 in the 800 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.