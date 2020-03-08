Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 23 in the 300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of shooting into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired was turned in Feb. 25 on Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 26 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 26 in the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of wire fraud was turned in Feb. 26 in the 2000 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A report of breaking and entering and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of breaking and entering and damage to property was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.