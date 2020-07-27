Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of a woman assaulting a man by scratching him was turned in July 1 in the 500 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of an inmate having a weapon in a prison was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of two inmates, one of whom had a weapon, assaulting each other in a prison facility, resulting in injuries was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of theft of nearly $1,000 in items from a building was turned in July 8 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of aggravated assault, someone having bodily fluids thrown on them, was turned in July 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault, someone pushing a woman in the face, was turned in July 8 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a suspect having outstanding warrants in Virginia was turned in July 4 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of theft of $1,900 of items, including a rifle and coins, from a motor vehicle was turned in July 4 in the 1000 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault, someone pointed a pistol at someone else during an argument, was turned in July 5 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a possession of a stolen vehicle was turned in July 5 in the 1200 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a structure fire that resulted in damage to property was turned in July 6 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of damage to a flag pole and theft of a flag was turned in July 6 in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a propane tank fire was turned in July 4 in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of robbery, felony burglary/breaking and entering was turned in July 16 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of a fox attack-animal bite was turned in July 13 in the 100 block of Long Point Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of someone in possession of stolen firearms, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations was turned in July 15 in the 100 block of Creek Road/North Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of animal cruelty was turned in July 14 and July 15 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property, someone causing damage to several acres of land, was turned in July 14 in the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of cats attacking a dog was turned in July 16 in the 800 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle, someone stealing items from two vehicles, was turned in July 14 in the 400 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of littering was turned in July 14 in the 100 block of Mill St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of destruction of property, a mowing company mowing and spraying the victim’s property, was turned in July 20 in the 1100 block of Coppersmith Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility was turned in July 17 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of a traffic stop resulting in service of a fugitive warrant was turned in July 12 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of assault on a female was turned in July 10 in the 100 block of Black Walnut Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving and estimated $800 in damage to a Saturn Vue automobile in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of obtaining property on false pretenses in the 800 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of a found wallet in the 110 block of Selden Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of death investigation in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $150 in the 1020 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of a lost property involving a 9mm handgun valued at $350 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 8. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 8. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of felony larceny of two air conditioning condenser units with a total value of $8,000 in the 620 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 8. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of drug overdose and a seized mobile telephone in the 300 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 8. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of drug overdose involving a 1996 Geo automobile and a seized mobile telephone in the 1150 block of US Highway South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 9. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of narcotics violation by possessing marijuana in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 9. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of drug overdose and a seized mobile telephone in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 9. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of assault on a female in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of found property involving a knife valued at $10 in the 910 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of possession with intent to sell, deliver an illegal narcotic and two seized mobile telephones in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10. Investigating officer: D Green.
A report of shoplifting involving a stolen hat valued at $20 in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of financial card fraud involving the theft of $60 in the 110 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of drug overdose and administering of Narcan involving a victim determined dead on arrival in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: JD Way.