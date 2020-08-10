Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of a dog biting a dog was turned in July 25 in the 1000 block of Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of breaking and entering of a shed resulting in damage to property was turned in July 21 in the 1500 block Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a suspect forging a fraudulent signature on checks was turned in July 22 in the 4000 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.C. Terry.
A report of assault on prison staff, an offender slapped the buttocks of the staffer, was turned in July 24 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a vehicle catching on fire was turned in July 22 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lundsford.
A report of credit card fraud, a suspect using someone’s debit card without permission, was turned in July 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of simple assault, two people assaulted each other after drinking, was turned in July 27 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of a bat in a building was turned in July 21 in the 700 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of drug equipment violations, a suspect in possession of drug paraphernalia, was turned in July 25 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of injury to real property, a mailbox was damaged, was turned in July 27 in the 300 block of Driftwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of someone displaying a fictitious registration plate and driving without an operator’s license was turned in July 28 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.