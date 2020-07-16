Elizabeth City Police
A report of motor vehicle theft and recovery of a 2019 Toyota RAV4 in the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of a larceny of a motor vehicle involving a BMW 325i in the 200 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: DK Chappell.
A report of larceny of an estimated $250 in beef from a grocery store in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of fraud/scam involving the misuse of Ebay gift cards in the 100 block of Cooper Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a 9mm handgun valued at $400 in the 100 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $4,000 damage to a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the 210 block of Meadowlark Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of larceny from a convenience store in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $1,000 in damage to porch steps in the 710 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $200 in damage to a mailbox in the 140 block of Pelican Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle involving five bicycles with a total estimated value of $500 in the 100 block of Blue Bonnet Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: JC Gregory.
A report of larceny of a North Carolina vehicle license plate in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. The plate was recovered. Investigating officer: JC Young.
A report of larceny of two cellular telephones from a residence in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of lost property involving a Social Security check in the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: AJ DiMichele.
A report of lost property involving dealership vehicle tags in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $500 damage to a Dodge Avenger in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of fraud involving $1,455 in stolen money orders in the 800 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of driving under the influence involving a Dodge Stratus and a blood sample drawn from the suspect in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: SM Wright.