Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 6 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass N., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana and drug equipment violations was turned in March 6 in the 100 block of Sunset Circle and Sam Davis St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in March 7 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of assault on a female was turned in March 7 in the 900 block of Shillington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of motor vehicle theft was turned in March 7 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of recovered stolen property was turned in March 7 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A report of a death investigation was turned in March 8 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
A report of a missing/runaway person was turned in March 8 in the 900 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of theft from a building was turned in March 8 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 8 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in March 8 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in March 10 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of identity theft was turned in March 11 in the 600 block of Laura St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of larceny was turned in March 11 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of identity theft and larceny was turned in March 11 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of an animal running at large violation was turned in March 11 in the 700 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A report of damage to a fire alarm system was turned in March 11 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of identity theft was turned in March 12 in the 100 block of Mill St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of simple assault and a domestic violence protective order firearm seizure was turned in March 12 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson.
A report of intimidation and a noise ordinance violation was turned in March 12 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of intimidation and misuse of the 911 system was turned in March 12 in the 1300 block of Chances Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in March 13 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 13 in the 400 block of Hickory Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 13 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of trespass of real property was turned in March 13 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in March 13 in the 1400 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in March 14 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of intimidation was turned in March 14 in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of motor vehicle theft and recovery of property was turned in March 16 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of assault inflicting serious injury on detention facility employee was turned in March 16 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of larceny and trespass of real property was turned in March 16 in the 100 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of intimidation was turned in March 17 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of a dog bite was turned in March 17 in the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A report of lost property was turned in March 18 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of larceny was turned in March 18 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of possession of a cellular device in a confinement facility was turned in March 19 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of larceny was turned in March 20 in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in March 21 in the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in March 22 in the 1400 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in March 22 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of a structure fire was turned in March 23 in the 100 block of Sunrise Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of someone lost/stuck in the desert was turned in March 23 on Harrell Woods Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.