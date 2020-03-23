Camden Sheriff
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 6 on Mullen Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A report of a verbal disturbance was turned in March 7 in the 700 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in March 8 in the intersection of Pond Road and Aaron Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a verbal disturbance was turned in March 9 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was turned in March 10 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
A report of larceny was turned in March 10 in the 200 block of N. River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of an accidental overdose was turned in March 10 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 S., Shiloh. Investigating officer: L.J. Copeland.
A report of injury to personal property was turned in March 10 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A report of recovered property was turned in March 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 E., Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 14 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
A report of assault on a female was turned in March 16 in the 100 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.