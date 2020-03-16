Elizabeth City Police
A report of bad checks and fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in March 3 in the 1200 block of Bias St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of counterfeiting/forgery was turned in March 5 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
A report of larceny was turned in March 5 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 5 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in March 6 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 6 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 6 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of lost property was turned in March 7 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and damage to personal property was turned in March 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
A report of found property was turned in March 7 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of larceny was turned in March 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A report of larceny was turned in March 7 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of trespass of real property was turned in March 7 in the 400 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in March 9 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 9 in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of intoxicated and disruptive, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct was turned in March 9 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of 2nd degree trespass was turned in March 9 in the 400 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of larceny was turned in March 10 in the 1200 block of Carolina Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny was turned in March 10 in the 200 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 11 in the 500 block of Edge St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 11 in the 700 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of counterfeit money was turned in March 11 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of communicating threats was turned in March 11 in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in March 11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of wire fraud was turned in March 11 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Camden Sheriff
A report of driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol after consuming was turned in Feb. 4 in the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations was turned in Feb. 5 at the State Employees Credit Union, Camden. Investigating officer: D.F. Smith.
A report of a verbal dispute was turned in Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and a domestic incident was turned in Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A report of a suicide threat was turned in Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.