Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the farmland desert area, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of assault on a female in the 900 block of Parsonage Street Extension was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of obtaining property under false pretenses in the 300 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 18. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of cellular device in a confinement facility and possession of tobacco in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 18. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
A report of theft from motor vehicle in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 19. Investigating officer: DR Meads.
A report of larceny in the 400 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 19. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of cat bite in the 500 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City, was turned May 20. KM Spellman.
A report of larceny in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 20. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of larceny in the 1200 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 21. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of overdose in the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 21. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of theft from motor vehicle in the 1100 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 21. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of wire fraud in the 1700 block of Pot-O-Gold Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: TL Meads.
A report of aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of possession of dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 22. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of possession of dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of lost property in the 900 block of Pasonage Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 23.
A report of simple assault in the 100 block of Holly Drive was turned in May 23. Investigating officer: R Godfrey.
A report of injury to personal property in the 100 block of Matthew Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 24. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.