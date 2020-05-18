Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of domestic simple assault was turned in May 1 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer:
A report of sending/receiving pornography was turned in May 5 in the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City.
A report of weapons law violations was turned in May 4 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft was turned in May 4 in the 120 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault was turned in May 3 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of found property was turned in May 3 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a death investigation was turned in May 2 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a person being dead on arrival was turned in May 2 in the 500 block of Onley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in May 6 in the 600 block of Laura Lee St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud and safe cracking was turned in May 7 in the 3300 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City.
Camden Sheriff
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in April 27 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of drug/narcotics violations was turned in May 3 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an unintentional overdose was turned in April 27 in the 100 block of Cooks Landing Road, Shiloh. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in April 27 in the 400 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating deputy: J.C. Riggs.
A report of drug/narcotics violations was turned in April 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of larceny was turned in April 28 in the 100 block of Sunset Ave., Camden. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of unintentional overdose was turned in April 28 in the 100 block of Cooks Landing Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A report of intimidation was turned in April 28 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a dog bite was turned in May 2 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple assault was turned in May 3 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired, speeding and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer was turned in May 3 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A report of larceny was turned in April 28 in the 100 block of Sunset Ave., Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of intimidation, threatening to kill someone was turned in April 28 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny and stolen goods was turned in April 28 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in April 28 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny was turned in May 1 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of shoplifting was turned in May 6 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in May 8 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny was turned in May 6 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in May 6 in the 400 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny was turned in May 8 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in May 10 in the 1000 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Two reports of larceny were turned in May 10 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle
A report of damage to city property was turned in May 14 in the 400 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.