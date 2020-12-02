Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering and damage to property of a residence was reported Nov. 22 in the 1110 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WJ Godfrey.
Simple assault and domestic incident was reported Nov. 22 in the 110 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Found property, a driver’s license, was reported Nov. 22 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Assault by pointing a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to sell and distribute, resulting in several items seized, to include a Glock 9mm handgun, a Kel-Tec rifle, $322 in cash, and marijuana, was reported Nov. 22, in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AH Bazemore.
Found property, by leaving a firearm a 40 caliber Glock handgun, in a hotel room, was reported Nov. 22 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Nov. 22 in the 920 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GC Bray.
Reckless driving, no motor vehicle insurance and driving without a helmet was reported Nov. 22 in the 490 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
Simple assault, by striking female on forehead, and possession of a Schedule VI narcotic was reported Nov. 22 in the 400 block of Marr Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Phone scam was reported Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: SM Wright.