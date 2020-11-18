Camden Sheriff
A need for medical assistance was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Ponderosa Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Sandhills, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Shoplifting was reported Oct. 18 at the Duck Thru in Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Injury to real property, $300 to a home, was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Oct. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Illegal dumping was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Robin Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of five ducks valued at $50 was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Destruction/vandalism of property, wiper blades valued at $100, was reported Oct. 22 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A call for service for an unspecified incident at the South Mills Water Department in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills, was reported Oct. 22. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Larceny from a construction site resulting in theft of an estimated $10,000 in property was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Larceny of a phone valued at $730 was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow
Leaving the scene of an accident that caused $500 damage to a building wall and $3,000 damage to a vehicle was reported Oct. 23 at Belcross Bake Shoppe in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A domestic incident was reported Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Assault on a female was reported Oct. 24 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic dispute was reported Oct. 24 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny of a political yard sign was reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
The discovery of unexploded ordnance was reported Oct. 27 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.L. Meads.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired was reported Oct. 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.