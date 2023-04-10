Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to dispute between two parties over a discrepancy following the purchase of a vehicle March 25 in the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to dispute between two parties over a discrepancy following the purchase of a vehicle March 25 in the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported March 25 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Someone using someone else’s phone to transfer money through Cashapp without authorization was reported March 30 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Death investigation was conducted March 30 in the 500 block of Harvest Point Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported March 31 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported April 1 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City.
Breaking and entering and larceny of three fox hounds was reported April 2 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Camden Sheriff
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported March 27 in the 2000 block of Eco Park, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported March 28 in the 100 block of High Road, Shiloh.
Felony larceny, someone stole a Hudson trailer loaded with a Ditch Witch trencher, March 27 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Billetts Bridge, Camden.
Wire fraud, someone lost money from their bank account by following instructions for a refund from a bogus message to their phone about an Amazon order, was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Someone impersonating law enforcement to commit fraud was reported March 27 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A domestic incident was reported March 28 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden.
Damage to personal property, victim’s vehicle struck by debris, was reported March 28 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies assisted with performing CPR during a medical emergency March 28 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.