Pasquotank Sheriff
Weapons law violations, school employee had firearm on school property, were reported April 6 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported April 8 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Found property, a $15,000 2019 Chevy Silverado, was reported April 11 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported April 12 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Deputies responded to incident in which man lost his balance and fell through an exterior window April 12 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City.
Found property, stolen construction backhoe recovered, was reported April 13 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City.
Drug/narcotic violations and weapon law violations were reported April 19 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
Burning trash was reported April 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $5,797 in cash, was reported April 20 in the 1200 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault on a government officer and communicating threats was reported April 21 in the 1000 block of Hockmeyer Drive, Elizabeth City.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported April 21 in the 600 block of Banks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Found property, Apple iPad, was reported April 21 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City.
Communicating threats was reported April 21 in the 500 block of Lovers Lane, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of a firearm was reported April 21 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Simple assault on a handicapped person and assault on a female was reported April 22 in the 1300 block of Normal Ave., Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported April 23 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny reported at treatment center in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Elizabeth City, was reported April 3. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Identity theft was reported April 3 in the 1900 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 3 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.
Destruction/vandalism of property, gunshots fired, someone shooting into a dwelling from a vehicle, was reported April 3 in the 1200 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City.
Gunshots fired were reported April 3 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.
Larceny of a grill was reported April 3 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City.
Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to real property and discharging of a firearm in city limits, someone fired a weapon and struck a house, was reported April 3 in the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City.
Drug violations was reported April 3 in the 600 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City.
Someone stole items from victim as he slept was reported April 3 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Obtaining property by false pretenses and fraud was reported April 4 in the 800 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and concealing a firearm was reported April 4 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City.
Larceny, extension ladders stolen, was reported April 5 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Fraud was reported April 5 in the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone shot out two windows with BB gun, was reported April 5 in the 700 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.
Damaged property was reported April 5 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Stolen firearm was reported April 5 in the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Larceny was reported April 5 in the 400 block of Selden St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of cellphone was reported April 5 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported April 6 in the 200 block of Summerfield Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
BB gun damage to a property was reported April 6 in the 400 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported April 6 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Freshwater.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 6 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.