...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Police Blotter: Pasquotank Sheriff probes report of suspect with 108 grams of illegal drug
Dog bite was reported May 1 in the 600 block of South Road St., Elizabeth City.
Larceny of cameras and camera equipment was reported May 4 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road/Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City.
Drug/narcotic violations, suspect illegally possessed 108.84 grams of schedule VI of a controlled substance in a vehicle, was reported May 4 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
Disorderly conduct, parent slapped child in front of other students at school, was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported May 5 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Trash catching fire inside a trailer at the county landfill was reported May 8 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone using another's retirement checks for their own benefit, was reported May 8 in the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Contraband, including shank and phone charger, found in inmates' possession at Albemarle District Jail was reported May 11.
Dog bite was reported May 11 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Overdose, victim found in bed unresponsive, was reported May 12 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Driving while impaired and hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City.
Felony larceny of a tablet and larceny of a vehicle was reported May 13 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Injury to real property was reported May 13 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Lost wallet was reported May 14 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Three reports of breaking and entering a vehicle were reported May 15 in the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Communicating threats was reported May 15 in the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.