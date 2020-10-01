Camden Sheriff
Taking indecent liberties and possession of pornography/obscene material were reported Sept. 11 in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Nonviolent family offenses were reported Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting arrest were reported Sept. 10 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Shoplifting of $315 in alcohol from the ABC Store was reported Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Suspicious conditions were reported Sept. 11 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Sept. 12 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Breaking and entering an automobile and injury to personal property were reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Lilly Road/Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East/Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Complaints about animals were turned in Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Discovery of drug paraphernalia — a drug needle, tourniquet, bottle cap and clear bags — was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Gallberry Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A juvenile’s running away from home was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Ditch Bank, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.