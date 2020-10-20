Elizabeth City Police
Found property (a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver valued at $400) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Recovery of property (counterfeit bill) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
Larceny of a vehicle registration title was reported Sept. 18 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Found property was reported Sept. 18 in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Found property (9mm Taurus handgun valued at $500) was reported Sept. 18 in the 710 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GC Bray.
Possession of counterfeit bills was reported Sept. 18 in the 590 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Sept. 18 in the 700 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Etheridge-Mitchell.
Larceny (.380 caliber pistol valued at $235) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Larceny (grocery items vauled at $12) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (motor vehicle) was reported Sept. 18 in the 220 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: CA Laporte.
Larceny ($80 cash) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female was reported Sept. 19 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Burglary/breaking and entering a motor vehicle (four vehicles) was reported Sept. 19 in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Sept. 19 in the 510 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (2008 Chevrolet) was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Counterfeiting/forgery ($100 bill) was reported Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Damage to property, a glass screen door, was reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A missing package was reported Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.A. Smith.
Larceny, someone using a credit card to make $3,203.58 in unauthorized purchases, was reported Sept. 21 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Damage to property was reported Sept. 25 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officers: J.D. Colon and G. Whitaker.
Larceny of a power generator was reported Sept. 25 in the 1500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Collision of a vehicle was reported Sept. 25 in the 1200 block of Park Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Found property, a wallet, keys, driver’s license and assorted cards, was reported Sept. 26 in the 1200 block of Carolina Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction of property was reported Sept. 26 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Simple possession was reported Sept. 27 on Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage to property, someone threw a brick at vehicle’s front window, was reported Sept. 28 in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny, the taking of $100 from its owner, was reported Sept. 28 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Larceny of a cellphone was reported Sept. 28 in the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Bowen.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft of $250 in cash, $150 in Air Pods and $25 in SD cards, was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
An unspecified call for service was reported Sept. 28 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple assault and simple engaging in an affray were reported Oct. 2 in the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of West Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 7 on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
Larceny of a bicycle valued at $250 was reported Oct. 7 in the 600 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
A lost registration plate was reported Oct. 7 in the 800 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.