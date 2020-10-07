Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect entered vehicle and took change, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of a mobile phone while in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of arson, someone set fire to a mobile home, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Assault on a female and burglary/breaking and entering were reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A green leafy substance suspect admitted was marijuana was seized in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, Sept. 27. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A case of simple assault and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 27 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A case of larceny, person gave gun to someone else to sell and got neither money nor the firearm back, was reported Sept. 27 in the 100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A case of aggravated assault, victim was stabbed in lower back, was reported Sept. 27 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Violation of a protective order was reported Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Sept. 27 in the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
A person being bitten by a cat was reported Sept. 28 in the 1100 block of Perquimans Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A case of simple assault and larceny, theft of a firearm, was reported Sept. 27 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Camden Sheriff
Complaints about animals were turned in Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $1,500 in Lowe’s gift cards, was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 West, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 19 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported Oct. 1 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
An unspecified call for service happened Oct 2 in the 500 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A domestic incident was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Cyberstalking was reported Oct. 3 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Damage to personal property was reported Sept. 29 in an unknown location. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 29 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
An unspecified call for service happened Sept. 25 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Second-degree arson was reported Sept. 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A person bitten by a dog was reported Sept. 24 in the 500 block of Trotman Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Resisting arrest, driving without an operator’s license and hit and run was reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road/Pine Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.