Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of an inmate possessing a dangerous weapon inside a prison was turned in March 26 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of an inmate possessing a cellphone in a jail was turned in March 26 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of contraband found in the yard of a prison was turned in March 26 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a recovered stolen vehicle was turned in March 24 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in April 5 in the 1700 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of an inmate in possession of a cellular device was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of an inmate in possession of a controlled substance was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson
A report of an overdose was turned in April 7 in the 300 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of assault with a deadly weapon in a confinement facility was turned in April 7 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of someone firing a weapon at an unknown vehicle was turned in April 9 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering, credit card/ATM fraud in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.