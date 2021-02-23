Elizabeth City Police
Possession of firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon (9mm Colt handgun valued at $400, 14 rounds of ammunition) were reported Feb. 13 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by destroying a fence valued at $1,500) was reported Feb. 14 in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Found property (one 9mm Hi-Point handgun, 5 bullets, 1 magazine found inside a returned rental vehicle) was reported Feb. 15 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Identity theft (by suspect trying to use victim’s identity) was reported Feb. 16 in the 310 block of Nugget Trail Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Property damage (estimated $100 damage to victim’s Ford Mustang) was reported Feb. 16 in the 210 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (two unknown male subjects were seen on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera breaking into victim’s 2015 Honda Accord; nothing was taken) was reported Feb. 16 in the 500 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Call for service was reported Feb. 19 in the 1710 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Misdemeanor larceny (of vehicle license plate valued at $25) was reported Feb. 19 in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to personal property (estimated damage to 2007 Dodge Caravan $2,500) was reported Feb. 20 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Damage to property (damage to window of GMC Terrain automobile values at $300) was reported Feb. 20 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Debit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported Feb. 20 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Driving while impaired was reported Feb. 20 in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by causing a motor vehicle wreck, resulting in an estimated $1,000 in damage to vehicle) was reported Feb. 22 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.