Elizabeth City Police
Gunshots fired (and six shell casings and one .45 caliber bullet seized) were reported July 17 in the 500 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny (of a smart phone protective case valued at $40) from a retail store was reported July 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Larceny (of $40 cash) and armed robbery (by pointing a gun to steal money) were reported July 17 in the 420 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemroe.
Larceny of a firearm (a 9mm Springfield Hellcat handgun valued at $810) was reported July 17 in the 410 block of York Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Driving under the influence was reported July 17 in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny of a boat rudder valued at $1,500 was reported July 17 in the 500 block of Water Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Breaking & entering, drug/narcotics violations and weapon law violations (seizure as evidence of five rounds of ammunition and a Colt MK IV handgun valued at $400) were reported July 18 in the 300 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was reported July 18 in the 910 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Found property (a $20 fake bill) was reported July 18 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Missing person was reported July 18 in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle and larceny (of a .45 caliber Glock handgun valued at $450 and a smart phone valued at $1,000) were reported July 19 on Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Found property was reported July 20 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny (of $175 paper currency) was reported July 20 in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Larceny of several home entertainment electronic items (total estimated value of more than $1,400) was reported July 20 in the 1610 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Communicating threats was reported July 21 in the 600 block of Magnolia Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Camden Sheriff
Identify theft/credit card fraud was reported July 8 in the 100 block of Lake Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported July 9 in the 100 block of Taylor’s Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny and breaking & entering were reported July 9 in the 100 block of Academy Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Simple assault, burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of blue nose pitbull dog valued at $200) were reported July 9 in the 100 block on Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Call for service was reported July 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Overdose was reported July 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Call for service was reported July 14 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Breaking & entering, theft from motor vehicle and larceny (of several items from a residence with total estimated value of nearly $3,300) were reported July 15 in the 400 block Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Overdose was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Wayland Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Fatal motor vehicle crash was reported July 16 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Domestic incident was reported July 17 in the 100 block of White Cedar Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Dog bite was reported July 17 in the 200 block of McPherson Avenue, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Seized drug paraphernalia was reported July 19 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Theft from a motor vehicle (2010 Ford F150 truck) was reported July 19 in the 200 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Call for service was reported July 21 in the 100 block of Pine Street, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Death investigation was reported July 10 in the 100 block of William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Larceny (of a Glock 9mm handgun valued at $500) was reported July 12 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Drug/narcotic violations, weapon law violations (involving a .38 caliber Sports Arms handgun) and driving while license revoked were reported July 12 in the 1900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Simple assault was reported July 13 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Simple assault and trespassing were reported July 13 in the 100 block of Halstead Boulevard Extension, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Assault on a female was reported July 13 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Damage to personal property (automobile) was reported July 15 in the 400 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Damage to personal property (automobile) was reported July 15 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game (involving theft of $500 in U.S. currency) was reported July 16 in the 1000 block of John White Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Intimidation was reported July 16 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Forced entry into a residence was reported July 17 in the 1200 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Vehicle fire (of 2011 Ford Fiesta SE) was reported July 17 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Call for service was reported July 17 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.