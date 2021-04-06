Elizabeth City Police
Misdemeanor larceny (of a white sapphire wedding ring) was reported March 31 in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported March 31 in the 1130 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Damage to personal property (shovel fell from moving vehicle and struck bumper of victim’s vehicle; damage estimated at $1,600) was reported March 31 in the 300 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud (by someone stealing information from gift card and taking $35 U.S. cash) was reported April 1 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Felony larceny by removing anti-theft device (by someone removing anti-theft device and stealing stereo soundbar speaker, valued at $399, and a queen-sized air mattress, $75) was reported April 1 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Damage to personal property (by vehicles being damaged while going through car wash, causing about $1,000 in total damage) was reported April 2 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Simple assault was reported April 2 in the 740 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Gunshots fired report (by discharging firearm within city limits) was reported April 2 in the 810 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Shots fired within city limits (with 5 spent .40 caliber Smith & Wesson shells seized) was reported April 3 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Damage to personal property (vehicle damaged while going through car wash, damage estimated at $100) was reported April 3 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Driving while impaired was reported April 3 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting within city limits (by discharging a weapon within city limits into an occupied residence and into an occupied vehicle; seven 9mm casings and two .40 caliber casings seized) were reported April 3 in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Counterfeiting/forgery (suspect used counterfeit $5 bill) was reported April 4 in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Assault on a female (victim was assaulted by child’s father and his girlfriend during a custody exchange) was reported April 4 in the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Felony larceny (by stealing two catalytic converters, total value of $2,000, from two Ford E-350 trucks) was reported April 5 in the 1410 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Aggravated assault was reported April 5 in the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Domestic incident (by assaulting a female and communicating threats) was reported April 5 in the 600 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault was reported April 5 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies seized two weapons and ammunition following a domestic violence protective order March 31 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Trespass on real property was reported March 30 in the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Simple assault was reported March 31 in the 800 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure were reported March 30 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft from a building, $200 stolen from victim, was reported March 30 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A dog bite was reported April 4 in the 100 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies responded to a call for assistance from an outside agency March 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Communicated threats were reported March 26 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.