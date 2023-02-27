...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Powells Point man arrested on meth, drug paraphernalia charges
Seth Austin Cahoon, 29, of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 43, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric Colin Tipton, 51, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Skyler Benjamin Haislip, 37, of the 120 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required, one count of driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration card and an expired inspection. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and served with a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Andle Lee Ramsey III, 19, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was confined in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.