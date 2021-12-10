Pasquotank Sheriff
Drugs mailed to a jail facility in an envelope were found Nov. 22 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault on a staff member at Pasquotank Correctional Center was reported Nov. 20. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
A four-wheeler not stopping a stop sign, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, was reported Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of Peartree Road/Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A vehicle catching fire a yard was reported Nov. 22 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fox bite was reported Nov. 21 in the 100 block of Sudie Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
An animal bite was reported Nov. 19 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Registered sex offender failing to notify sheriff’s office of a change of address was reported Nov. 29 in the 4000 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Morgan.
Obtaining property by false pretenses online was reported Dec. 1 in the 1200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Theft of road signs was reported Dec. 1 in the 500 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Burglary/breaking and entering, $500 in property as stolen, was reported Dec. 1 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
A towed vehicle was reported Dec. 3 in the 1000 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A vehicle fire was reported Dec. 5 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive and Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Littering was reported Dec. 3 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
A disturbance was reported Dec. 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Aggravated assault was reported Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 5 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation, suspect threatened a person, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Aggravated assault, victim was assaulted and stabbed, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Dec. 5 . Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Aggravated assault, victim was hit in leg with a stick, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Camden Sheriff
Driving while impaired was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.